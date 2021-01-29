Clyde & Co. Adds Covington Atty To Global Projects Group

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Clyde & Co. LLP has hired as partner a well-known international disputes and construction lawyer within the Middle East region from Covington & Burling LLP, saying he will add greater depth to its global projects and construction group. Philip Norman, who has more than 25 years of experience, was previously with Covington in Dubai and will cover matters for Clyde & Co. in London as well as Dubai, the global law firm said on Jan. 18. Norman will be taking his international arbitration practice across the U.K., Asia and Africa as he represents a broad range of clients, Clyde & Co....

