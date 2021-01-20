Qatar Quietly Drops WTO Brawl With Abu Dhabi

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Qatar agreed to drop a trade dispute against the United Arab Emirates over a 2017 trade boycott against Qatari goods, services and intellectual property, according to the World Trade Organization. Qatar called on the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body to pause its review of the trade dispute, saying in a document released by the WTO on Tuesday that freezing the case sets the stage for an "amicable final settlement" of the dispute. According to the notice, Qatar officials made the request on Jan. 11 and UAE representatives agreed to it on Jan. 14. The WTO panel weighing the case granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS