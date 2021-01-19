Willis Towers Watson To Settle Merger Claims For $90M

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- Investors in financial services firm Towers Watson & Co. asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to grant initial approval to a $90 million settlement deal that would end federal and Delaware Chancery lawsuits over the company's 2016 merger with risk adviser and insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings. In a memo supporting the motion, institutional investor the Regents of the University of California, which is the lead plaintiff in the federal proposed class action, asked U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga to grant preliminary approval of the settlement deal brokered with the two merged companies' successor, Willis Towers Watson PLC; investment company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS