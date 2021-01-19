Morgan Stanley Wins Bid To Arbitrate Sex Harassment Claims

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court signed off Tuesday on Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC's bid to force an employee to arbitrate her sexual harassment and retaliation claims based on an email she received about the financial giant's arbitration program, even if she did not review the message. A two-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court's December 2019 ruling compelling arbitration of Anna Jasicki's claims against Morgan Stanley and her former supervisor, James Lloyd. The panel noted that arbitration was "not unilaterally imposed" because she was given time to either opt out of the company's Convenient Access to Resolutions for Employees,...

