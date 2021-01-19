Fed. Circ. Won't Undo PTAB Rulings On Motorola Patents

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit stood firm on Tuesday and rejected efforts from the Chinese radio manufacturer Hytera Communications Corp. to reverse three Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that mostly upheld patents owned by rival Motorola Solutions. In a trio of unanimous opinions written by the same three circuit judges, the appellate panel signed off on rulings from the PTAB that found that most of the claims made in three Motorola patents were patentable. All three patents cover digital two-way radio technology and are the subject of Motorola's ongoing infringement suit against Hytera in Illinois federal court. One of Motorola's patents —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS