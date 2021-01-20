Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical Transport Co. Loses 4th Circ. Appeal In Antitrust Case

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has rejected an ambulance company's bid to revive its suit accusing Richmond, Virginia, of stifling competition for nonemergency transportation services for a local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center.

A three-judge panel issued a published opinion Tuesday affirming a lower court's dismissal of the suit, after finding that the city government and its ambulance operator, Richmond Ambulance Authority, are immune from the claims under the state action doctrine, which shields certain state-sanctioned entities from federal antitrust law.

"The Virginia legislature has expressly conferred broad authority on local governing bodies to engage in anticompetitive conduct in the EMS vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!