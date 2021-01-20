Medical Transport Co. Loses 4th Circ. Appeal In Antitrust Case

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has rejected an ambulance company's bid to revive its suit accusing Richmond, Virginia, of stifling competition for nonemergency transportation services for a local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center. A three-judge panel issued a published opinion Tuesday affirming a lower court's dismissal of the suit, after finding that the city government and its ambulance operator, Richmond Ambulance Authority, are immune from the claims under the state action doctrine, which shields certain state-sanctioned entities from federal antitrust law. "The Virginia legislature has expressly conferred broad authority on local governing bodies to engage in anticompetitive conduct in the EMS vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS