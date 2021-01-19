Restaurant Owners Say DOL's Overtime Claim Is Time-Barred

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- The owners of a Massachusetts Indian restaurant chain have asked a federal judge to toss a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit claiming they stiffed employees on overtime pay when they worked as many as 62 hours a week, arguing that certain claims are time-barred. In a motion to dismiss on Monday, SVR Group LLC and two related entities, which operate or have operated Mayuri Indian Cuisine restaurants in the Massachusetts towns of Westborough and Acton and the city of Quincy, argued that the DOL failed to adequately plead that the restaurant owners acted willfully and therefore could have a lengthier statute of limitations...

