Lead Plaintiff In Endo Investors' Suit Slams Other Bids

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A retirement fund leading a proposed class action accusing drugmaker Endo International of artificially inflating its stock price is fighting to remain as the lead plaintiff and urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday to reject competing bids to replace the fund. Park Employees' and Retirement Board Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago is the lead plaintiff in the 2017 suit alleging Endo colluded with Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. to fix generic drug prices. The retirement fund, along with Macomb County Employees' Retirement System, which also vied for the lead plaintiff position, filed an opposition to the bids of other proposed...

