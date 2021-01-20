Justices Deny Bid To Free Ga. Carpet Makers From Ala. Case

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a bid by carpet manufacturers in Georgia to dismiss two Alabama water utilities' suits claiming the companies polluted their water source, letting stand a ruling that Alabama state courts have jurisdiction over the case. The carpet, rug and chemical manufacturers from Dalton, Georgia, sought reversal of a December 2019 Alabama Supreme Court ruling that mostly upheld the refusal of two Alabama trial courts to toss the claims for lack of personal jurisdiction. The manufacturers had gotten support from the U.S. and Georgia chambers of commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS