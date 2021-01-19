Teamsters-Backed Workers Strike At NYC's Main Produce Hub

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- Teamsters-represented workers at New York City's Hunts Point Produce Market are on strike for a $1-per-hour raise after failing to reach a contract with management at the market, which supplies the bulk of the city's produce. Teamsters Local 202 members have been picketing outside the Bronx market since Sunday to protest what the union called a poor offer on wages. That offer, the terms of which have not been publicized, is particularly stingy in light of the $15 million in forgivable loans the market received through the Paycheck Protection Program in last spring's COVID-19 relief measure, the union said. Several picketers...

