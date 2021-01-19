Calif. Gym's Ch. 11 Break-Up Fee Slashed, Creditors Say

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- California-based fitness chain In-Shape's committee of unsecured creditors told the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday that a $1 million break-up fee in the gym's potential $45.3 million sale to a stalking-horse bidder has been slashed, just weeks after the U.S. trustee argued the steep fee could discourage competing bids. The official committee of unsecured creditors told the court that In-Shape, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-December citing COVID-19 restrictions that limited its ability to operate health clubs, agreed to make key modifications to the bidding procedures and debtor-in-possession financing after extensive negotiations with the debtor-in-possession agent, the stalking horse and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS