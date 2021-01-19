Buyers Tell 7th Circ. Best Buy Geek Squad Plan Is A Warranty

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Two customers who purchased an allegedly defective plasma television from Best Buy urged the Seventh Circuit Tuesday to overturn a lower court's decision that deemed the chain's "Geek Squad Protection Plan" a service contract instead of a warranty. To qualify as a warranty under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, the Geek Squad plan must form "the basis of the bargain" in the purchase. Customers Tawanna and Anthony Ware told a Seventh Circuit panel this was the case when they were given a discount on their 64-inch Samsung television and bought the plan at the same time. A reasonable consumer would look at...

