Halliburton Hit With Defamation Suit By Ex-Senior Manager

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- Oilfield services giant Halliburton Co. has been hit with a defamation lawsuit in Texas state court by a former senior project manager who alleges he was wrongly fired after reporting an on-the-job injury, and that Halliburton has made comments to prospective employers that have left him unemployed. Shawn Polak is seeking more than $1 million in damages from his former employer. He told the court in the lawsuit he filed in Harris County District Court on Friday that he had worked for Halliburton for 14 years, always receiving positive evaluations and awards of company stock for good performance, but trouble started...

