Teamsters Launch Push For Pension Relief, Labor Reforms

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Teamsters on Tuesday launched a public policy campaign that will press Congress and the incoming Biden administration to pass legislation to avert a forecast pension crisis, strengthen unions and swiftly adopt federal rules for protecting workers from COVID-19. The transportation workers' union will mobilize members to talk to their colleagues about policy priorities including the Emergency Pension Plan Relief Act and the Protecting the Right to Organize Act as part of the Build Back Stronger campaign announced Tuesday. The union will also conduct a series of virtual events, starting with a call Tuesday to roll out these and other goals....

