High Court Parses FCC's Mandate To Promote Diversity

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the Federal Communications Commission has collected enough data on female and minority control of broadcast stations to justify its repeated attempts to relax TV and radio station ownership rules. However, the justices also appeared open to claims that ending the limits could protect broadcasters from losing ground to cable and online media. Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm L. Stewart, who defended the FCC's 2017 deregulatory moves currently being challenged, said decades of evolution in the media landscape necessitate loosening restrictions on broadcast stations, something the Third Circuit has repeatedly prevented with its insistence on...

