FCC Warns Amateur Radio: Don't Air Criminal Threats

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has issued a stark warning to amateur radio operators not to broadcast anything that incites criminal activity, an admonition that comes amid rising extremist speech over the transfer of White House power. "Individuals using radios in the amateur or personal radio services in this manner may be subject to severe penalties, including significant fines, seizure of the offending equipment and, in some cases, criminal prosecution," the FCC said in an enforcement advisory Sunday. The agency alluded to the extremist behavior that Washington, D.C., has sought to guard against following the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol,...

