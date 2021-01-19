DOJ's Delrahim Calls For Antitrust Reforms On Way Out

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust official, Makan Delrahim, offered a laundry list of potential legislative reforms just hours ahead of his departure from the agency on Tuesday, including calling for the creation of a rulemaking board for digital markets. Delrahim laid out several proposals for lawmakers to consider in what were his final public remarks as assistant attorney general for the DOJ's antitrust division at a virtual policy talk hosted by Duke University on the future of antitrust. The greatest issues facing his successor, the new Congress and the public, Delrahim said, relate to concerns about the integrity of digital...

