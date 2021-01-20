DC Circ. Says US-Born ISIS Member Can't Return

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has denied a former Yemeni diplomat's bid for his U.S.-born daughter to be allowed to return after leaving to join the Islamic State, saying his diplomatic status meant she was never a citizen. Although Ahmed Ali Muthana had ended his stint as a diplomat shortly before his daughter Hoda was born, he was still considered covered by diplomatic immunity at the time of her birth and for several months afterward, which made her ineligible for citizenship, a three-judge panel ruled Tuesday. "Hoda Muthana is not now and never was a citizen of the United States," U.S. Circuit Judge...

