5th Circ. Rules State Sanitary Codes 'Not Comparable' To CWA

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has partially revived a Louisiana woman's Clean Water Act suit against her town and its mayor that seeks to stop repeated sewage spills on her property caused by heavy rains, finding that the state health department's sanitary code enforcement actions against the town didn't bar her claims. A three-judge panel found Monday that the Louisiana Department of Health's state court enforcement order against the town of Jonesboro and Mayor James Bradford didn't preclude Renee Stringer's citizen suit under the CWA. The court disagreed with Jonesboro's argument that the state sanitary code was "comparable" to the CWA in a way that would bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS