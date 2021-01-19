FCC Exempts Certain Pharma Calls From TCPA Rules

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has declared that prerecorded calls seeking participants for clinical pharmaceutical trials did not violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In the Friday ruling, the commission granted trial patient recruiter Acurian Inc.'s petition that sought clarification on whether its pre-recorded calls — which it claims is "not made for a commercial purpose" — violated the TCPA's requirement that those calls only be made with prior express written consent from the recipient. The FCC sided with Acurian, stating that it appeared the calls were not made for any commercial purpose "We agree with Acurian that its calls are not...

