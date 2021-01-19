Quebec Court Sends COVID-19 Coverage Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- A judge in the Superior Court of Quebec has sent a steakhouse's dispute over coverage of business interruption losses stemming from COVID-19 to arbitration, saying the dispute resolution clause in its insurance agreement is clear and unambiguous that an arbitrator, not the courts, must decide whether there's coverage. In a judgment filed last week, Justice Gary D.D. Morrison sided with Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co. in the suit brought by 9369-1426 Quebec Inc., which runs Restaurant Baton Rouge in Laval, Quebec. Baton Rouge had filed the suit as a class action, asking the court for a judgment finding that Allianz...

