Lawmakers Urge FCC To Vet Rural Network Auction Winners

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A large bipartisan contingent from both sides of Capitol Hill has called on the Federal Communications Commission to closely vet the winners of federal subsidies to build out rural networks in order to verify their ability to make good on promises to deploy infrastructure. More than 150 lawmakers signed onto a letter Tuesday saying now that the first phase of an auction for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF, has been completed, the agency needs to take a close look at the long form applications detailing how recipients plan to carry out the projects. "We urge the FCC to validate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS