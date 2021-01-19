With Leadership Change, FTC Enforcement 'Full Speed Ahead'

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- The tenure of Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph J. Simons, who announced his departure from the agency Tuesday, was marked by active FTC enforcement, and his successor is likely to be even more aggressive, antitrust professionals told Law360. Simons is leaving the FTC after more than two and a half years atop an agency he previously served in the early years of the George W. Bush administration and in the 1980s. By the FTC's own calculus, his legacy will be one of "vigorous enforcement of U.S. competition and consumer protection laws," including intense scrutiny of online platforms that yielded a landmark case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS