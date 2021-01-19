Feds Near Win In Mass. ACA Birth Control Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has ruled that the state can't block a pair of Trump administration rules expanding the religious exemption to the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate, finding that the exemptions don't run afoul of the U.S. Constitution or federal statutes in light of the high court's recent Little Sisters ruling. In a 29-page, Jan. 15 opinion, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said the state has not established that the final rules are statutorily or constitutionally invalid, and therefore he was denying its bid for summary judgment and allowing the federal government to seek a pretrial win in the...

