En Banc 5th Circ. Questions Seaman Status For Oil Rig Welder

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- An offshore welder's employer urged the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to revise its test used to determine whether an employee can sue under the Jones Act to clarify that the statute only applies to those involved in helping vessels travel between ports, arguing the welder doesn't qualify as a seaman. Smart Fabricators of Texas LLC told the full court during oral arguments that its current test to determine whether an employee is a seaman goes beyond U.S. Supreme Court precedent and must be reeled in. The Fifth Circuit must use a different measure than its current "exposure to the perils of...

