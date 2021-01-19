Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Insurer Says Committees Can't Bring Coverage Suits

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- An insurance carrier for bankrupt opioid maker Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to deny the company's request to share the right to file insurance suits with a pair of its creditor committees, saying the claims would be barred by state law.

In a motion filed Friday, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. said the court should reject Purdue's request to ratify an agreement made in Chapter 11 talks to grant standing to its official unsecured creditors committee and an ad hoc group of state and local governments to pursue claims against the drugmaker's insurance carriers.

"Nothing in the Bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!