Purdue Insurer Says Committees Can't Bring Coverage Suits

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- An insurance carrier for bankrupt opioid maker Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to deny the company's request to share the right to file insurance suits with a pair of its creditor committees, saying the claims would be barred by state law. In a motion filed Friday, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. said the court should reject Purdue's request to ratify an agreement made in Chapter 11 talks to grant standing to its official unsecured creditors committee and an ad hoc group of state and local governments to pursue claims against the drugmaker's insurance carriers. "Nothing in the Bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS