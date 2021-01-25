Ripple Token Case Highlights Need For SEC Clarity On Crypto

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Serving on staff at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the era of former President George W. Bush, I was once surprised to hear gossip about the unlikelihood — read, inappropriateness — of my appointment, given my Democratic voter registration and trail of campaign contributions. It hadn't occurred to me that regulation of the securities markets was a partisan matter. Although a few years later we're all less naive about the currents of debate in Washington, I still know the staff — the heart of the agency — is focused squarely on investor protection and health of the markets, regardless of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS