Marriott Looks To Toss Md. Breach Suit After Calif. Ruling

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Marriott has urged a Maryland federal court to toss a proposed class action related to a massive data breach, arguing that the suit is a "carbon copy" of another one that a California federal judge recently dismissed after ruling that no sensitive data was exposed. The hotel giant told U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm of the District of Maryland in a notice Tuesday that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter of California's Central District dismissed guest Arifur Rahman's proposed class action against Marriott International Inc. after he failed to claim his and others' personal information had been misused. Judge Grimm...

