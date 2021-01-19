Charter Rescinds Request To Nix Merger Conditions

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- Charter Communications officially withdrew its petition seeking to end conditions imposed by the Federal Communications Commission when the cable giant merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in a Friday letter. On Tuesday, the FCC officially acknowledged Charter's withdrawal of its June request to sunset two of the commission's conditions imposed five years ago, when the agency approved license transfers for the deal that merged Charter, Time Warner and Bright House. The conditions Charter proposed sunsetting included one prohibiting it from "imposing data caps and usage-based pricing mechanisms" and another requiring it to "connect its internet protocol network to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS