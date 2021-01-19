Auto Parts Co. Wants Age Claims Cut From Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- An auto parts manufacturer urged a North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday to toss a former employee's age discrimination claims from an unpaid wages class action, saying the former worker had failed to add the claims to the suit fast enough. In a motion to dismiss, GKN Driveline North America Inc. argued that James Mebane's non-wage claims should not be allowed to move forward with the class allegations. He had not filed them within 90 days of receiving a "right to sue" letter from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a necessary prerequisite to asserting an Age Discrimination in Employment Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS