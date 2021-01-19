Ex-Trump Official Gets RICO Claims Axed For Good

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge threw out a U.K. businessman's multimillion-dollar fraud suit against a former high-level cabinet member of the Trump administration, finding Tuesday that the businessman failed to allege a pattern of racketeering. In a 28-page decision, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that a purported Greek medical marijuana scam orchestrated in part by Michael Karloutsos, who served as the U.S. Department of State's deputy chief of protocol for four months in 2017, "does not add up to the sort of 'long-term criminal conduct' that Congress sought to stop by passing [the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act]."...

