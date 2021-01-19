NJ Judge, Censured In Private Practice, Hit With Ethics Case

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge, already censured for unprofessional conduct in her private practice, will face additional charges for that and for representing clients and presiding over trials while administratively ineligible to practice law, according to a complaint made public Tuesday. Municipal Court Judge Cecilia Sardiña Guzman, who splits municipal judicial duties between the towns of Paterson and Dover, admitted last year to charges such as gross neglect and failing to communicate with a client, which she was censured for, according to the Jan. 13 complaint by the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. The censured conduct, as well as Judge Guzman's failure...

