BMW Slams 'Desperate' Sanctions Bid Over Hidden Info

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- BMW of North America LLC asked a Florida federal judge Tuesday to deny a car dealer's sanctions bid against it for allegedly hiding information during discovery, arguing that it honestly responded to discovery requests and that the car dealer is merely trying to "wriggle out" of its discovery agreement. BMW, which has been fighting allegations of unfair dealer practices since 2017, said in a court briefing Tuesday that Florida-based car dealer Braman Motors' sanctions motion is "a desperate bid to convince the court to award it the most severe sanctions possible, as well as to re-open discovery and give Braman a...

