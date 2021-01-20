UnitedHealth Unit Draws 1st Follow-On No-Poach Class Action

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The first private follow-on to the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal antitrust case against UnitedHealth Group unit Surgical Care Affiliates LLC has been filed in Illinois federal court as a class action seeking to represent the "hundreds, if not thousands," of senior-level employees impacted by Surgical Care's alleged agreements with competitors not to hire each other's employees. Tuesday's suit, filed by a plaintiff going by the pseudonym of Rhonda Roe, borrows liberally from the indictment unveiled Jan. 7 in the DOJ's first criminal case targeting agreements between competitors to not poach each other's workers, in this case, outpatient medical care facilities....

