Ex-Tinder Worker Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Harassment Claims

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A former Tinder Inc. employee who alleged she was sexually harassed by supervisors at work has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive her case against the dating app company, saying an arbitration agreement she signed after she complained to higher-ups didn't apply to her lawsuit. In a Tuesday brief, Elizabeth Sanfilippo challenged a California district court's decision to send her harassment and retaliation case to arbitration. She also said she should be allowed to sue Tinder in California state court instead of going up against Match Group LLC, which merged with Tinder and subsumed it after she was hired, at the federal level....

