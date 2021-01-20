Phones 4U, Vodafone Fight Over Device Access In Cartel Suit

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 5:40 PM GMT) -- Three major cellphone network providers urged an appeals court on Wednesday to overturn an order that they say could lead to a breach of data protection laws, as they fight allegations that they colluded to drive a British phone retailer out of business. Vodafone, O2 and EE challenged a decision by a lower court that ordered them to contact some members of staff who were requesting access to personal mobile phones and other devices. The court wanted an independent IT consultant to search for any work-related communications that might be relevant to the underlying lawsuit brought by Phones 4U. The network...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS