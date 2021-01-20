DLA Piper, Cooley Craft Up To $510M Deal For Cardiva Medical

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 12:06 PM EST) -- Health care company Haemonetics Corp. will put up as much as $510 million for private equity-backed, blood-focused medical device maker Cardiva Medical Inc., the companies said Wednesday, in a deal driven by DLA Piper and Cooley. The deal will let Boston-based Haemonetics build out its portfolio with a company that makes vascular closure systems used in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures, according to a statement. Santa Clara, California-based Cardiva's products include the Vascade vascular closure system and the Vascade MVP vascular closure system, both of which are catheter-based medical devices that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug...

