Dow Chemical Inks $297M Deal To End Pollution Claims

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Dow Chemical Co. and two of its units agreed to pay $3 million in civil penalties and implement $294 million worth of compliance measures to settle claims that their facilities in Texas and Louisiana emitted thousands of tons of air pollution by mishandling industrial flaring. The proposed consent decree filed Tuesday would end claims from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that Dow Chemical and its units, Union Carbide Corp. and Performance Materials NA Inc., violated the Clean Air Act by allowing excessive emissions from four petrochemical facilities to pollute the air. The agreement...

