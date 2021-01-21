Trump DOJ Pushed Asylum Curbs At 9th Circ. In Final Days

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- In its waning days, the Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit to allow new, categorical restrictions on asylum to take hold, arguing that a trial court injunction misapplied the law. In a brief filed Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden's inauguration, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security emphasized that a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act undergirding a separate authority to issue the restrictions was not, in fact, the provision used in this case, despite its centrality to the trial court's findings. California U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled in November that language in the law prescribing how...

