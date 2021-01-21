Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump DOJ Pushed Asylum Curbs At 9th Circ. In Final Days

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- In its waning days, the Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit to allow new, categorical restrictions on asylum to take hold, arguing that a trial court injunction misapplied the law.

In a brief filed Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden's inauguration, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security emphasized that a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act undergirding a separate authority to issue the restrictions was not, in fact, the provision used in this case, despite its centrality to the trial court's findings.

California U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled in November that language in the law prescribing how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!