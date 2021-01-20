Mylan Wants Out Of Investor Suit Over FDA Inspections

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Mylan NV told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday he should toss a proposed class action alleging securities fraud because the company made "unvarnished disclosures" about its quality assurance and compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulations. The drug giant said in its motion to dismiss that while the suit alleges securities fraud, the details of the complaint instead focus on the company's compliance with FDA regulations and doesn't show specifically how the company and its executives allegedly duped shareholders. "It is easy to lose sight of the fact that this is an action asserting securities fraud claims,...

