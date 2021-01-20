EU Hits 'Steam' Owner, Game Makers Over 'Geo-Blocking'

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Wednesday slapped the Steam video game platform's owner, Valve, with a €1.6 million ($1.94 million) penalty and also hit five game publishers with fines totaling more than €6 million ($7.26 million) for allegedly splitting up geographic markets between them. Competition enforcers — who said Valve "chose not to cooperate" in the probe but that the game makers did, resulting in reduced fines for them — accused the companies of working together to restrict cross-border sales of certain PC video games on the basis of users' location within the European Economic Area, a practice called "geo-blocking." The game...

