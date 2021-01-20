Ex-NJ Judge Says Town Still Can't Dodge Civil Rights Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady, who is suing Woodbridge Township and its police department for an allegedly malicious prosecution over her withholding of information on a then-fugitive boyfriend, has asked a federal judge to allow her civil rights suit to continue despite a disciplinary finding against her. On Tuesday, Brady argued that Woodbridge and its police department's new motion to dismiss should be denied since U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton already denied in part a previous motion to toss the suit. Woodbridge and its police department, however, argued the judge should be able to consider...

