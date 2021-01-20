Powell, Wood Say Not Signing Docs Means No Disbarment

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Sidney Powell and other attorneys facing discipline after challenging Michigan's 2020 election results have told a federal court they should not be referred for disbarment over frivolous filings in the case, claiming they didn't sign the pleadings or formally appear in the matter. The names of Powell, L. Lin Wood and other attorneys appear at the bottom of several filings in the Eastern District of Michigan case. In more than one instance, a filing includes "/s/ Sidney Powell" as an electronic signature. Yet the backers of former President Donald Trump told the court Tuesday they did not sign the documents. "Typewritten name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS