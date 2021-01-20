No Opinion On Nonattorney Reps In Fla. Medicaid Appeals

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar's Standing Committee on the Unlicensed Practice of Law declined to issue a proposed formal advisory opinion on whether nonattorney relatives can represent minors or incapacitated adults for appeals in Medicaid fair hearing decisions, according to a bar spokesperson. The bar on Jan. 15 heard comments on the matter, which derived from a request from Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration last year to consider the question. Fair hearings focus most often on if a service for a Medicaid recipient was improperly denied or otherwise altered or delayed. After an order is made, recipients can then appeal the matter....

