Liquidators Sue For £2M From Misselling Claim Funder Execs

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 10:05 PM GMT) -- Liquidators for a company behind an allegedly fraudulent scheme that promised returns to people who funded investment misselling claims kicked off a London trial Wednesday seeking more than £2 million ($2.7 million) from former executives and an insurer connected to the company. Wednesday marked the first day of the eight-day trial before High Court Judge Richard Meade in the case brought by two liquidators on behalf of Equity Law Capital Ltd., which left investors in the lurch after the Financial Conduct Authority raised red flags about the scheme. A lawyer for the Equitable liquidators, Reuben Comiskey of Radcliffe Chambers, told the court...

