Court Can't Hear Suit Over Immigration Case Closure Limits

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Tuesday tossed a challenge to restrictions on immigration judges' authority to table lower-priority cases, ruling that the claims do not clear the jurisdictional bar preventing district courts from reviewing those types of immigration decisions. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim dismissed the complaint brought against the Trump administration with prejudice and said that Section 1252 of the Immigration and Nationality Act "strips the court of subject matter jurisdiction" over the claims. The lawsuit argues that the restrictions on administrative closure, established in former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' immigration decision known as Matter of Castro-Tum, can be challenged in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS