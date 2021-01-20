Pai Exits FCC On Biden's Inauguration Day

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 12:48 PM EST) -- Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai officially departed the agency Wednesday after four years at the helm of the commission, stepping down on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day as previously promised. Pai, who faced death threats during his tenure as chairman, leaves behind a commission evenly divided along party lines. Biden must nominate a third Democrat to the FCC. Until that candidate is confirmed by the Senate, FCC Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel is expected to serve as de facto chair by seniority. "Serving the American people as Chairman of the FCC has been the greatest honor of my professional life," Pai said in...

