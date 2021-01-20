Biden Installs Ex-EEOC Chief Atop DOL Contractor Watchdog

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Jenny Yang, who chaired the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for several years during the Obama administration, has been tapped by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Department of Labor office that polices bias among federal contractors. Yang, who was a member of the Biden transition team, will serve as director of the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, with her name appearing Wednesday in that position on the DOL website that lists agency leadership. The position doesn't require confirmation from the U.S. Senate. Yang, who replaces replacing outgoing OFCCP Director Craig Leen, will oversee an agency that audits federal...

