Trump Frees UAE From Aluminum Tariffs Before Departing

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- With less than 24 hours remaining in Donald Trump's term, the White House issued a proclamation lifting national security tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates after the country agreed to a quota system. Under the terms of Tuesday's proclamation, the UAE will join Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico on the aluminum exclusion list, amending Proclamation 9704 from March 2018, which established tariffs of 25% and 10% on steel and aluminum imports, respectively under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. "This measure will provide effective, long-term alternative means to address the contribution of the United Arab...

