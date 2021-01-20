Queen's Gambit SPAC Among 6 That Raised $1.4B Via IPOs

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Blank check company Queen's Gambit Growth Capital was among a handful of special purpose acquisition companies to list their units on the stock exchanges for the first time Wednesday after raising a combined more than $1.4 billion through their initial public offerings. Queen's Gambit Growth Capital landed $300 million through its IPO — steered by Vinson & Elkins, Skadden and Walkers — to target businesses "promoting sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity," regulatory filings show. Queen's Gambit is the name of an opening move in chess that has drawn more widespread recognition following the success of Netflix's chess drama "The Queen's...

